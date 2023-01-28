Everett Lawson, 43, Bellevue, waived his right to a preliminary hearing on charges of possession of drugs, a fourth-degree felony, and breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony, and they were bound over to Henry County Common Pleas Court for further proceedings.
Matthew Schindler, 38, Bryan, waived his right to a preliminary hearing on a charge of burglary, a second-degree felony, and his case was bound over to common pleas court.
Sentenced: Roel Valdez, 65, Napoleon, public indecency, $100 fine, 60-day sentence, 58 days suspended; Larry Weaver, 78, Bowling Green, menacing, $150 fine, 30 days jail suspended; Joseph Hill, 64, Napoleon, criminal trespassing, $100 fine, 30 days jail suspended; Jorge Valadez, 21, Napoleon, criminal trespassing, $250 fine.
Samuel Williams III, 21, Napoleon, offenses involving an underage person and alcohol, $250 fine, 180-day sentenced, 150 days suspended; offense involving underage individuals and alcohol (second count), dismissed.
William Keehn, 41, Liberty Center, possession of drug paraphernalia, $250 fine, 30 days jail suspended; possession of drugs, permitting drug use and endangering children, dismissed.
Sara Creager, 35, Napoleon, resisting arrest, $100 fine, 90 days jail suspended; disorderly conduct, $100 fine, 30 days jail suspended.
Jackson Meter, 23, 14366 Ohio 111, driving under suspension, $250 fine; assured clear distance, $50 fine.
Michael Mahlman, 73, Holgate, driving on restricted operator’s license, $250 fine, 30 days jail suspended sentence; no safety belt, $30 fine.
Christian Rayoum, 26, Napoleon, failure to appear, $250 fine, 180-day sentence, 178 days suspended, credit two days served; assault and domestic violence, dismissed.
Richard Cook III, 42, Erie, Mich., disorderly conduct, $150 fine, 30 days jail suspended; complicity to commit an offense, dismissed.
Angelina Casiano, 19, Oregon, offenses involving underage person, $150 fine, 30 days jail suspended; obstructing official business, dismissed.
