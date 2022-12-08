Luke Wright, 19, Deshler, littering, $250 fine, 30 days jail suspended.
Camrin Strayer, 19, Liberty Center, disregard for people and property, $100 fine; driving on a restricted operator’s license, $250 fine, 30 days jail suspended; no safety belt, failure to yield and speed, dismissed.
Jean Noel, 32, Charleroi, Pa., speed, $125 fine; no operator’s license, $100 fine.
Ernest Wallace, 54, Napoleon, theft, $250 fine, pay restitution $263.27 to Walmart, 30 days jail/28 days suspended.
Olivia Thiel, 30, 1522 Candlewood Drive, Defiance, being in physical control of a motor vehicle while under the influence, $175 fine, 30 days jail suspended, six-month operator’s license suspension; failure to control, dismissed.
Robert Carillo, 40, Ottawa, OVI, $175 fine, 30 days jail/24 days suspended, three days driver intervention program (DIP), one-year operator’s license suspension.
Aidan Martinez, 18, Bryan, OVI underage, $250 fine, 30-day suspended sentence, 90-day operator’s license suspension; speed and OVI/breath, dismissed.
Jacob Joy, 30, Grelton, OVI/breath 0.119%, $175 fine, 30-day sentence/27 days suspended, three days DIP, one year license suspension beginning Nov. 8, 2022; OVI/breath and cross over marked lane, dismissed.
Richard Lake, 34, Adrian, Mich., OVI, $175 fine, 30-day sentence/27 days suspended/three days DIP, one year license suspension beginning Nov. 13, 2022; suspended operator’s license, two headlights required, speed, cross over marked lane, safety belt, possession of drugs and open container, dismissed.
