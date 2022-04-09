Thomas Porter, 46, Deshler, waived his right to a preliminary hearing when he was arraigned by video on a charge of assault, a second-degree felony. Ne was released on a bond of personal recognizance and order no contact with the alleged victim. He will reside at 622 Lewis Ave., Toledo, and shall stay at least five miles outside of Deshler.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.