Thomas Porter, 46, Deshler, waived his right to a preliminary hearing when he was arraigned by video on a charge of assault, a second-degree felony. Ne was released on a bond of personal recognizance and order no contact with the alleged victim. He will reside at 622 Lewis Ave., Toledo, and shall stay at least five miles outside of Deshler.

