Travis Brown, 30, Toledo, appeared by video on a charge of aggravated burglary, a first-degree felony, and waived his right to a preliminary hearing. His case was bound over to the Henry County Common Pleas Court for further proceedings. The bond was continued as previously set.
Paulette Bergeon, 28, Napoleon, appeared in open court on a charge of complicity, a third-degree felony, and waived her right to a preliminary hearing. The case was bound over to the Henry County Common Pleas Court for further proceedings with bond continued as previously set.
Scott Douglas, 33, Napoleon, appeared in open court on a charge of attempted abduction, a fourth-degree felony, and waived his right to a preliminary hearing. His case was bound over the the Henry County Common Pleas Court for further proceedings with bond continued as previously set.
Francis MacDonald, 65, Dearborn Heights, Mich., appeared in open court on a charge of theft, a fourth-degree felony, and waived his right to a preliminary hearing. His case was bound over to the Henry County Common Pleas Court with bond continued as previously set.
Christopher Utley, 41, North Canton, appeared in open court on a charge of aggravated menacing, a fifth-degree felony, and waived his right to a preliminary hearing. His case was bound over to the Henry County Common Pleas Court with bond continued as previously set.
