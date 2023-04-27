Sentenced: Marcus Mitchell, 39, Holgate, domestic violence, $250 fine, 30 days jail suspended; violating protection order, $500 fine/$250 suspended, 30 days jail/28 days suspended.
Timothy Knepley, 37, Holgate, being in physical control of a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs or alcohol, $525 fine/$250 stayed, 30 days jail/27 days suspended, three days driver intervention program (DIP), one-year operator’s license suspension; crossing over a marked lane and speed violation, dismissed.
Adam Mahnke, 22, Napoleon, OVI refused, $525 fine/$150 stayed, 30 days jail/27 days suspended/three days DIP; one-year operator’s license suspension.
Steven Freeman, 42, Kalida, disorderly conduct, $150 fine.
Casey Kaiser, 32, Holgate, OVI (second offense), $1,000 fine/$475 stayed, 90 days jail/80 days suspended; failure to control, dismissed.
Williams Hoops, 48, Deshler, being in physical control of a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs or alcohol, $750 fine/$250 suspended, 180 days jail suspended.
Crystal Roberts, 37, McClure, OVI, $525 fine/$150 stayed, 30 days jail/27 days suspended/three days DIP, one-year operator’s license suspension; disobeyed traffic control device, dismissed.
Rachel Gonzalez, 34, Holgate, prohibition against permitting a minor to drive a vehicle, $500 fine/$250 stayed, 30 days jail suspended.
Domanic Hoge, 30, Napoleon, driving under suspension, $500 fine/$250 stayed, 30 days jail/27 days suspended.
Baldomero Orozco, 48, Fort Wayne, no operator’s license, $250 fine; speed, $75 fine.
