Napoleon Municipal Court
Bindovers---
Courtney Baldwin, 28, Liberty Center, waived her right to a preliminary hearing on two charges: possession of drugs and possession drug paraphernalia. Both cases were bound over to the Henry County Common Pleas Court for further proceedings. Bond of $5,000 with a 10% allowance was continued.
Gregory Lowman, 30, Toledo, waived his right to preliminary hearings on three charges: trafficking in drugs, which has a bond of $50,000 with 10% allowed; carrying a concealed weapon, with a bond of $25,000 and 10% allowed; and having weapons while under disability, a bond of $25,000 with 10% allowed. Bond was continued and the three charges were boundover to the Henry County Common Pleas Court.
Jamie Hernandez Jr., 27, Napoleon, waived his right to preliminary hearings on two charges: tampering with evidence and abuse of a corpse. The two cases were boundover to the Henry County Common Pleas Court for further proceedings. Bond was continued as previously set.
Brandon Stiltner, 41, Sherwood, waived his right to preliminary hearings on two charges: tampering with evidence and abuse of a corpse. The two cases were bound over to the Henry County Common Pleas Court with bond continued as previously set.
Sentenced---
Daniel Garcia, 28, Napoleon, OVI-2, fined $850, 180 days jail/160 days suspended, report to CCNO at 8 a.m. on May 13; dismissed were driving under suspension and OVI.
Davi Rowe, 29, Napoleon, disorderly conduct, $150 fine, 30 days jail/29 suspended/one day credit.
Jordan Howe, 30, Napoleon, OVI-2, $525 fine, 90 days jail/80 days suspended, Recovery Services assessment. Dismissed: passing in a hazardous zone and driving under suspension.
Austin Lopez, 22, Fayette, OVI, $375 fine, 30 days jail/27 suspended/driver intervention program. Dismissed were: failure to control and open container.
Juana Martinez, 34, Norwalk, OVI, $375 fine, 30 days jail/27 suspended/driver intervention program. Dismissed: failure to control.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.