Napoleon Municipal Court
Sentenced: Zachary Stewart, 26, Wauseon, possession of drug paraphernalia, dismissed; failure to yield, $50 fine.
Justin Hahn, 34, Napoleon, driving under suspension, $250 fine, 5 days jail; non-compliant, dismissed.
Garrett Barton, 24, Napoleon, possession of drugs, $100 fine; possession of drug paraphernalia, $100 fine.
Jimmy Jones, 52, Montpelier, assault, dismissed; aggravated menacing, $100 fine, 71 days jail.
Christopher Strain, 37, Wellington, Nev., no operator’s license, $250 fine; failure to yield, $100 fine.
Korakua Napier, 43, Adrian, Mich., open container, $62.50 fine; speed, $42.50 fine.
Lori Aeschliman, 58, Wauseon, distracted driving, driver’s education course; failure to yield, case waived.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.