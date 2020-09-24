Napoleon Municipal Court

Sentenced: Zachary Stewart, 26, Wauseon, possession of drug paraphernalia, dismissed; failure to yield, $50 fine.

Justin Hahn, 34, Napoleon, driving under suspension, $250 fine, 5 days jail; non-compliant, dismissed.

Garrett Barton, 24, Napoleon, possession of drugs, $100 fine; possession of drug paraphernalia, $100 fine.

Jimmy Jones, 52, Montpelier, assault, dismissed; aggravated menacing, $100 fine, 71 days jail.

Christopher Strain, 37, Wellington, Nev., no operator’s license, $250 fine; failure to yield, $100 fine.

Korakua Napier, 43, Adrian, Mich., open container, $62.50 fine; speed, $42.50 fine.

Lori Aeschliman, 58, Wauseon, distracted driving, driver’s education course; failure to yield, case waived.

