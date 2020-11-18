An area man has been sentenced to prison in Defiance County Common Pleas Court on charges that he committed fraud against two elderly persons.
Joshua Meyer, 26, Napoleon, was given prison terms totaling five years by Judge Joseph Schmenk on two counts of identity fraud, each a third-degree felony; identity fraud against a person in a protected class, a fourth-degree felony; failure to appear as required by recognizance, a fourth-degree felony; four counts of theft from a person in a protected class, fourth- and fifth-degree felonies; and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, a first-degree misdemeanor.
The sentenced was ordered to run consecutive to a 24-month prison term imposed in Fulton County Common Pleas Court (failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony; and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony) and a nine-month term imposed in Williams County Common Pleas Court (failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony), for a total sentence of seven years and nine months.
Meyer had been indicted by a Defiance County grand jury on five separate occasions in the past 18 months.
They concerned a variety of crimes, but the primary victims were two elderly women.
Defiance County Prosecutor Morris Murray previously told The Crescent-News that Meyer used the victims' stolen identifications and committed thefts and fraudulent transactions exceeding $5,000.
A former girlfriend also was victimized by Meyer, according to Murray. And Meyer failed to appear for a court hearing in common pleas court after having been released on a personal-recognizance bond.
Defiance County charges of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, a second-degree felony; retaliation, a third-degree felony; forgery, a fourth-degree felony; and receiving stolen property, a fifth-degree felony, were dismissed as part of the plea agreement between Murray's office and Meyer's attorney, Danny Hill II of Defiance.
