NAPOLEON — A Napoleon man has pleaded not guilty to an attempted murder charge here in Henry County Common Pleas Court.

Brandon Williams, 40, Napoleon, pleaded not guilty to the first-degree felony; and a charge of felonious assault, a second-degree felony.

A final pretrial hearing is scheduled for March 9 while he was being held Thursday in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio on a $250,000 bond.

The charges allege that on Dec. 24 he strangled a female acquaintance "to the point of almost losing consciousness,” according to Henry County Prosecutor Gwen Howe-Gebers.

Williams is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday in Henry County Common Pleas Court. He was being held Monday in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio (CCNO) on a $250,000 bond.

Williams also is scheduled to be sentenced on March 9 in common pleas court on a previous domestic violence charge.

