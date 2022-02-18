NAPOLEON — A Napoleon man has pleaded not guilty to an attempted murder charge here in Henry County Common Pleas Court.
Brandon Williams, 40, Napoleon, pleaded not guilty to the first-degree felony; and a charge of felonious assault, a second-degree felony.
A final pretrial hearing is scheduled for March 9 while he was being held Thursday in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio on a $250,000 bond.
The charges allege that on Dec. 24 he strangled a female acquaintance "to the point of almost losing consciousness,” according to Henry County Prosecutor Gwen Howe-Gebers.
Williams also is scheduled to be sentenced on March 9 in common pleas court on a previous domestic violence charge.
