NAPOLEON — A Napoleon man who led law enforcement on a pursuit on Friday has been incarcerated pending a court appearance.
According to information released Wednesday afternoon by the Napoleon Police Department, Jesse Brown, 24, 523 High St., had been wanted on several warrants for failure to appear.
A police officer spotted Brown as a passenger in a vehicle that pulled into a business on Scott Street. Brown then took off in the vehicle, with the officer in pursuit at approximately 12:50 p.m. The pursuit reportedly continued on County Road 424 and was eventually called off when law enforcement lost sight of the vehicle in the vicinity of Grand Rapids.
Lucas County Sheriff’s Office was contacted and located Brown’s vehicle. Brown reportedly abandoned the car and led officers on a foot pursuit in Maumee before being taken into custody.
Brown is charged with fleeing/eluding, a third-degree felony, by the Napoleon Police Department. He is currently housed at the Lucas County Jail on additional felony charges by the Lucas County Sheriff’s Office.
Also charged by the Napoleon police were Jerry Brown, 22, and Shelby Dotson, 21, both of 523 High St., with obstructing official business.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.