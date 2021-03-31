NAPOLEON — A Napoleon man was sentenced to prison here Tuesday in Henry County Common Pleas Court for an assault involving a former girlfriend.

Appearing via video from the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio (CCNO), Tony Perez, 39, was given a 48-month term by Judge John Collier on charges of attempted felonious assault, a third-degree felony; and trespass in a habitation, a fourth-degree felony. He was also given credit for 99 days served in CCNO while his case was pending.

Perez will be eligible for early judicial release after serving six months of the term.

The attempted felonious assault charge was amended from felonious assault, a second-degree felony, while a charge of aggravated burglary, a first-degree felony, was dismissed as part of the plea agreement between Henry County Prosecutor Gwen Howe-Gebers' office and Perez's attorney, Paul Duggan of Bryan.

Perez was indicted by a Henry County grand jury in January.

The indictment alleged that he broke into a former girlfriend's residence in Napoleon on Dec. 22 and strangled her. She lost consciousness, Howe-Gebers explained, and was treated at Henry County Hospital, but has fully recovered.

The sentence followed the recommendation made by Michael Cavanaugh, Henry County's assistant prosecutor, during Tuesday's hearing. He said he would not oppose judicial release.

Prior to sentencing, Duggan told the court that he has known Perez for a number of years and considers him a "mild-mannered guy," so the incident was "out of character" for him. He said his client admits that he has an "alcohol and cocaine problem," but has received "very little substance abuse help."

Perez apologized for the incident, noting his substance abuse problems.

"I don't want to live this life anymore," he told the court. "I just want to get home and take care of my family."

In pronouncing sentence, Collier made mention of Perez's previous record which, he noted, included convictions for domestic violence, endangering children and "various substance abuse allegations ... for alcohol primarily."

