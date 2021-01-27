NAPOLEON — A local man was sentenced to a long prison term here Tuesday in Henry County Common Pleas Court on two new charges and an old one.
Anthony Wright, 21, 758 1/2 Park St., Napoleon, was given an 18-month term by Judge John Collier on charges of escape, a second-degree felony; and aggravated possession of drugs, a third-degree felony. And a six- to nine-year prison term was reimposed for a community control violation on a previous conviction for robbery, a second-degree felony.
He must serve a minimum of six years in prison before he is eligible for release, according to Henry County Prosecutor Gwen Howe-Gebers.
Wright was given credit for 135 days served in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio while his case was pending, and handed a mandatory $5,000 fine on the drug trafficking charge.
An additional charge of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony, was dismissed as part of the plea agreement between Howe-Gebers' office and Wright's attorney, Chris Dreyer of Swanton.
Wright had been placed on community control for three years in June 2018 on the original robbery charge with conditions, including that he complete the treatment program of the W.O.R.T.H. Center near Lima.
Court records indicated that he had previously violated terms of community control, with the terms being continued. However, community control was suspended in July 2020, and he was indicted on the above two new charges in September 2020.
Besides alleging that he engaged in drug transactions, the indictment also charges that Wright ran from authorities as he departed a hearing in Henry County Common Pleas Court in downtown Napoleon. Howe-Gebers told The Crescent-News that he was apprehended shortly thereafter not far from the courthouse.
"They found him down the street, probably a half hour later," she said.
