NAPOLEON — A Napoleon has entered pleas to four charges here in Henry County Common Pleas Court in separate indictments, one of which was a lesser included offense to attempted murder.
Brandon Williams, 41, Napoleon, pleaded guilty to felonious assault, a second-degree felony; and three counts of violating a temporary protection order, each a fifth-degree felony.
A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his $250,000 cash or surety bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for 9:30 a.m. on Sept. 21.
He also will be sentenced on a charge of domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony. Williams had entered a plea to this charge last year, but sentencing has been rescheduled six times.
He was being held Tuesday in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio where he has been incarcerated since Dec. 24.
As part of the plea agreement between Williams' attorney, Alex Smith of Bowling Green, and Henry County Prosecutor Gwen Howe-Gebers' office, a charge of attempted murder, a first-degree felony, will be dismissed at sentencing, along with three additional counts of violating a protection order, including two fifth-degree felonies and a first-degree misdemeanor.
Williams had been indicted by separate Henry County grand juries last year and this year.
The felonious assault and attempted murder indictment alleged that on Dec. 24 he strangled a female acquaintance to the point of her "almost losing consciousness," according to Henry County Prosecutor Gwen Howe-Gebers.
The domestic violence charges that he caused physical harm to a household member while the protection order violations allege that he contacted the victim named in the order.
