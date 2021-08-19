NAPOLEON — A Napoleon man has entered a plea in a domestic assault case that caused serious physical harm to the victim.

Danny Barrientos, 48, Napoleon, pleaded guilty in Henry County Common Pleas Court to felonious assault, a second-degree felony.

A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Sept. 7.

As part of the plea negotiations between Henry County Prosecutor Gwen Howe-Gebers’ office and Barrientos attorney — Ty Mahaffey of Sylvania — a repeat violent offender specification was dropped from the indictment. This would have enhanced the potential prison term.

A second count of felonious assault with a repeat violent offender specification also will be dismissed at sentencing.

The indictment had alleged that on April 9 Barrientors caused, or attempted to cause, physical harm to a female adult during an incident involving a knife at a Napoleon residence, according to Howe-Gebers’ office.

The victim was treated at Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon.

Prosecutors included a repeat violent offender specification — which enhances the potential prison term upon conviction — due to Barrientos’ prior record.

