NAPOLEON — A Napoleon man has entered a plea in a domestic assault case that caused serious physical harm to the victim.
Danny Barrientos, 48, Napoleon, pleaded guilty in Henry County Common Pleas Court to felonious assault, a second-degree felony.
A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Sept. 7.
As part of the plea negotiations between Henry County Prosecutor Gwen Howe-Gebers’ office and Barrientos attorney — Ty Mahaffey of Sylvania — a repeat violent offender specification was dropped from the indictment. This would have enhanced the potential prison term.
A second count of felonious assault with a repeat violent offender specification also will be dismissed at sentencing.
The indictment had alleged that on April 9 Barrientors caused, or attempted to cause, physical harm to a female adult during an incident involving a knife at a Napoleon residence, according to Howe-Gebers’ office.
The victim was treated at Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon.
Prosecutors included a repeat violent offender specification — which enhances the potential prison term upon conviction — due to Barrientos’ prior record.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.