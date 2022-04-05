BOWLING GREEN — A Napoleon man faces felony charges here following a fiery crash that killed two people Sunday night on Interstate-75.
Nicholas Luderman, 24, 608 Euclid Ave., Napoleon, is scheduled for a preliminary hearing at 1 p.m. on April 13 in Bowling Green Municipal Court on two counts of aggravated vehicular homicide, each a second-degree felony.
He was being held Tuesday in Wood County Jail, Bowling Green. The preliminary hearing would only determine if there were probable cause to detain Luderman on the charges. He could also face a Wood County grand jury indictment in the county's common pleas court.
Although the Bowling Green Municipal Court website listed only the two felony charges, the Wood County Jail website noted that Luderman was being held on an OVI charge filed Monday.
The vehicular homicide charges were filed by the Ohio Highway Patrol's Bowling Green post.
They alleged that he caused the traffic deaths of Andrew Jones, 19, Findlay; and Kassidi Krzykwa, 23, Kalamazoo, Mich., during a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 75 just before 10 p.m. Sunday near the small Wood County town of Cygnet, north of Bowling Green.
Two other persons in Krzykwa's vehicle sustained life-threatening injuries and were taken from the scene by air ambulance while at least five others were less seriously injured.
Luderman was allegedly driving a 2018 Chevrolet Malibu southbound on I-75 when he rear-ended a 2003 Dodge Dakota pickup driven by Jones, which traveled across the road median and struck "at least two" northbound vehicles, according to a press release issued by the Highway Patrol's Bowling Green post.
In all, six vehicles were said to be involved with two Jones' pickup and a Jeep driven by Krzykwa "engulfed in flames," according to the Patrol.
The crashed closed I-75 in both directions for four hours, according to the Patrol.
Lunderman is represented in Bowling Green Municipal Court by attorney Brent Urankar of the Cleveland area.
