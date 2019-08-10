NAPOLEON — A Napoleon man was arrested Friday morning on two charges after an alleged incident in the city’s Walmart location.

Bryan Gonzalez, 33, was charged with obstruction of official business and resisting arrest, second-degree misdemeanors. He was taken to the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, rural Stryker, pending an appearance in Napoleon Municipal Court at 10:30 a.m. Monday.

At 9:02 a.m. Friday, the Napoleon Police Department was advised of a suspicious person wearing a mask and carrying a backpack who had entered Walmart at 1815 Scott St. Henry County Sheriff Mike Bodenbender, who was shopping at the store at the time of the call, first made contact with the suspect. Gonzalez refused to follow commands and physically resisted when Bodenbender attempted to take him into custody.

Police officers arrived and assisted the sheriff in taking Gonzalez into custody.

Gonzalez was found to be unarmed.

