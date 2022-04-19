BOWLING GREEN — A Napoleon has been arraigned here in Wood County Common Pleas Court on 12 charges related to a fatal crash he allegedly caused on Interstate 75 earlier this month.
Nicholas Luderman, 24, pleaded not guilty to two counts of aggravated vehicular homicide, each a second-degree felony; four counts of aggravated vehicular assault, each a third-degree felony; tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony; three counts of failure to stop after an accident, third-, fourth- and fifth-degree felonies; OVI, an unclassified misdemeanor; and failure to stop after an accident involving the property of others, a first-degree misdemeanor.
A pretrial hearing was scheduled for May 6. Bond was set at $175,000 cash with no 10% allowance provision during a hearing Monday in Wood County Common Pleas Court.
Luderman was indicted by a Wood County grand jury on April 7.
The charges allege that on April 3 he caused the traffic deaths of Andrew Jones, 19, Findlay; and Kassidi Krzykwa, 23, Kalamazoo, Mich., during a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 75 just before 10 p.m. near the small Wood County town of Cygnet, north of Bowling Green.
Two other persons in Krzykwa’s vehicle sustained life-threatening injuries and were taken from the scene by air ambulance while at least five others were less seriously injured.
Luderman was allegedly driving a 2018 Chevrolet Malibu southbound on I-75 when he rear-ended a 2003 Dodge Dakota pickup driven by Jones, which traveled across the road median and struck “at least two” northbound vehicles, according to a press release issued by the Highway Patrol’s Bowling Green post.
According to jail records, Luderman was being held Monday in the Wood County Justice Center in Bowling Green.
The common pleas court’s website indicated that Luderman is represented by attorney Brent Urankar of Strongsville (a Cleveland suburb).
