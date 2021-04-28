NAPOLEON — A Napoleon man has been sentenced to prison here on a robbery charge involving the theft of a firearm.
Dillon Burdue, 25, was given a prison term of four to 5 1/2 years by Judge John Collier on the second-degree felony offense, according to Henry County Prosecutor Gwen Howe-Gebers. The sentence included a one-year mandatory term for a gun specification.
Burdue also was found to have violated community control terms on three previous convictions — assault on a peace officer, a fourth-degree felony; failure to appear, a fourth-degree felony; and aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. The balance of prison terms on these cases was reimposed, but will run concurrent to the robbery charge.
He was given credit for 189 days served in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio while his case was pending.
Burdue had entered a guilty plea on the robbery charge just before his case was to have gone to trial.
As part of the plea negotiations between Howe-Gebers' office and Burdue's attorney, Esteban Callejas of Bowling Green, a repeat violent offense specification was removed from the robbery charge. That would have enhanced the potential prison sentence on the robbery offense from one to 10 years, according to Howe-Gebers.
A Henry County grand jury had alleged that on Aug. 20 Burdue stole a handgun from his girlfriend in Napoleon. During a struggle over the gun, Howe-Gebers indicated, the victim was injured.
An allegation of force during a theft incident constitutes a robbery offense under Ohio law.
"It was a good sentence given the facts that we had," Howe-Gebers told The Crescent-News.
