BRYAN — The trial of a Michigan man charged in the June 2019 stabbing death of a local resident began here Monday morning in Williams County Common Pleas Court with jury selection.
Ryan Dangerfield, 40, Reading, Mich., is charged with two counts of murder, each an unclassified felony; two counts of felonious assault, each a second-degree felony; and carrying a concealed weapon, a fourth-degree felony.
The defendant is charged with the stabbing death of Dylan Bible of Bryan at the Colonial Manor Hotel, 924 W. High St., Bryan, on June 23, 2019. Dangerfield was arrested the next day in Reading, Mich., a small community in Hillsdale County, approximately 10 miles north of the Ohio-Michigan border.
Dangerfield is represented by attorney Clayton Gerbitz of Swanton.
According to the Williams County Prosecutor’s Office, jury selection began Monday morning while opening statements and witness testimony were scheduled to begin Tuesday. The start time was set for 1 p.m. Tuesday, although proceedings could start sooner, according to the prosecutor’s office.
Dangerfield had been indicted by a Williams County grand jury in July 2019.
Originally, his trial had been scheduled to begin in June, but this was postponed due to the coronavirus situation.
During the pretrial proceedings, the state dismissed a sixth charge against Dangerfield — engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, a first-degree felony.
Judge J.T. Stelzer also ruled that Dangerfield, who has been held in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio on a $2 million bond since his arrest in Hillsdale County, Mich., last year can appear at trial in street clothes.
The court has reserved the remainder of the week for the trial.
