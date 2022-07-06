More than two years ago Defiance County authorities began prosecuting one of the most brutal crimes they've dealt with in recent memory.
Today, the eight-county murder case against Dustin Vogelsong, 36, 05704 Behnfeldt Road, remains pending in Defiance County Common Pleas Court, with a not guilty by reason on insanity defense still a possibility.
A pretrial hearing was held on the matter Wednesday morning between Defiance County Prosecutor Morris Murray's office and Vogeslong's attorney, Danny Hill II of Defiance. A final pretrial date was set for Oct. 3 and a jury trial for Oct. 17.
Vogeslong, who's been held in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio since his arrest on March 1, 2020, has pleaded not guilty to aggravated murder, an unclassified felony; attempted murder, a first-degree felony; two counts of felonious assault, each a first-degree felony; two counts of kidnapping, each a second-degree felony; aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony; and cruelty to companion animals, a fifth-degree felony.
The most serious charge (aggravated murder) alleges that on March 1, 2020 he caused the death of his grandfather, Larry Vogelsong, 74, Bryan, by striking him repeatedly with his fists. The assault occurred outside Vogelsong's residence on Behnfeldt Road, just west of Ney.
He also allegedly struck and injured his live-in girlfriend (Lindsey Beek), which prompted the attempted murder charge and two felonious assault counts. According to Defiance County Prosecutor Morris Murray, Vogelsong caused physical harm to her, while the second count alleges the use of a snow shovel in the assault.
"It's been protracted or delayed initially because there were multiple psychiatric evaluations completed in the case," explained Murray. "So those took some time. Beyond that it was at the request of council of the defendant that the matter was continued a couple of times."
That was at the request of Vogelsong's former attorney, Christopher Zografides of Toledo, but the defendant has since requested new counsel. And on May 3 Judge Joseph Schmenk appointed Hill to the case.
Murray said if a not guilty by reason of insanity defense is pursued, this would be a matter for a jury to decide at trial or the court to decide in the case of a bench trial that forgoes a jury.
"Beyond that I'm not going to comment on the record my opinion whether the guy should or should not be not guilty by reason of insanity," said Murray. "It's a very serious case. Whether we have a trial or reach some sort of resolution, for the sake of the victims and victims' families we'd like to see it concluded in the near future."
Another factor in delaying the case, according to Murray, was the coronavirus situation which caused shutdowns in the first half of 2020 and eliminated many in-person contacts.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.