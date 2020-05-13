As our community tries to get back to “normal” with the reopening of Ohio this week, a familiar event will return to the streets of Defiance on Saturday.
The 11th annual Motorcycle Awareness Day parade returns, along with a twist on a community hog roast.
May is national Motorcycle Awareness Month and as the weather turns warmer, two- and three-wheeled vehicles will become more and more prevalent on area roadways and Saturday’s event was created to help bring local awareness to those that ride.
According to data from U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s (NHTSA), “motorcyclists accounted for 14% of traffic fatalities in 2015, while motorcycles make up just 3% of all registered vehicles in the United States. Per vehicle mile traveled, motorcyclists are about 27 times more likely than passenger vehicle occupants to die in a motor vehicle crash, and five times more likely to be injured.”
In all, 4,976 motorcyclists were killed (more than 88,000 injured) in 2015 in motor vehicle accidents, which is an 8% upswing from 2014.
The local event is one way to not only bring awareness to all drivers, but also a way to bring the community together.
“One of the big things that people misunderstand is that it (Motorcycle Awareness Day) isn’t just for motorcycles,” explained event coordinator Jami Young, who herself has 14 years of motorcycle riding under her belt. “Yes, (the parade) it’s about awareness of riding properly, but it’s also to help bring awareness to the general public that motorcyclists are out there and to be looking for them. We’ve already had too many (motorcyclists) killed or injured in crashes this year.”
Registration for Saturday’s parade will begin at 11 a.m. at Defiance Northtowne Mall with the parade beginning at noon. A free-will offering will be collected to register.
The parade, which will be escorted by Defiance city police officers, Defiance County sheriff deputies and patrolmen from the Defiance post of the Ohio Highway Patrol, will start at the mall and head south on North Clinton Street to Triangle Park. The route will then north on Clinton Street before heading down East Second Street to Domersville Road. The parade will head north on Domersville Road before heading east on County Road 424 to Independence Dam State Park where the parade will end.
After the parade, riders are invited to take part in a poker run that will go to Grand Rapids before returning to Defiance.
“Defiance Mayor Mike McCann will be the grand marshal for the parade,” explained Young. “This year when registering, because of social distancing guidelines, we’re asking for a couple of different things. After registering, we’re asking riders to return to their motorcycles and then we’ll say a few words and have a prayer.
“We’re also asking for those that want to come out and watch the parade they do so from their cars,” added Young. “We’re just asking them to park along Clinton and East Second street and view the parade from their cars at a safe social distance from others.”
Many events around the country are being forced to cancel, however the local Motorcycle Awareness Parade came together with the help of many local entities in an effort to not only bring awareness to local riders, but also to help benefit Lily Creek Farms Therapeutic Riding Center.
Lily Creek offers therapeutic riding for people all ages with specials needs and the proceeds from Saturday’s events will support its efforts.
Also included in Saturday’s activities will be a community drive-thru hog roast.
The hog roast will be held from 12:30-5:30 p.m. on Fourth Street in downtown Defiance near the NAPA Auto Parts store. During the event, Fourth Street will be allowing one-way traffic only with the hog roast being held in drive-thru fashion.
Anyone wishing to purchase a meal can do so by entering Fourth Street from Wayne Avenue and head west to Clinton Street. Meals will be brought out to the vehicles and include: a barbecue pulled-pork sandwich, cowboy beans, coleslaw and dessert. The cost for each meal is $10 and organizers request payments in cash only to help expedite the handling of orders. With many similar events being cancelled around the country, the local event was also in question. But when Ohio reopened early this week, organizers knew there was still an opportunity to raise awareness and help a good cause.
Helping sponsor this year’s event are St. Marys Meats, Black Swamp Equipment, 3x A Charmed Catering, Meijer and Kroger.
“We weren’t sure if going to have it this year,” admitted Young. “Lily Creek has had to cancel several of its events and we even closed down for a while. But we knew we needed to try and get something done, we knew, though, that we’d have to wait until we heard the reopening plan. When we started it 12 years ago, I thought I would just have a few friends show up, and we’d do a little parade through town,” laughed Young. “But we had 70 motorcycles show up that first year. And now it’s gotten bigger and we’ve partnered with organizations.
“Now, we’ve been blessed,” ended Young. “We were blessed to be approved for the parade and we were even more blessed to be approved for the community hog roast. And if we can be blessed one more time we’ll get great weather on Saturday, because riders are hungry to get out there and ride. And if it’s nice we’re hoping for more than 100 bikes. Yes, (this event) it’s about riding safely, but the number one thing it’s about is community awareness. Letting others know that we’re (motorcycle riders) are out there.”
