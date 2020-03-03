TOLEDO — A Williams County woman was killed Saturday during a disturbance at a Toledo gas station.

Danialle Swan, 28, Montpelier, died late Saturday evening at ProMedica Toledo Hospital.

Charged with her murder is Thomas Smith, 24, who was located at the scene and taken to the Lucas County Jail.

Toledo police reported that the incident occurred at a BP gas station, 4128 Monroe St. The attack remains under investigation.

Arrangements for Swan are pending at Thompson Funeral Home, Montpelier.

