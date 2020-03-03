TOLEDO — A Williams County woman was killed Saturday during a disturbance at a Toledo gas station.
Danialle Swan, 28, Montpelier, died late Saturday evening at ProMedica Toledo Hospital.
Charged with her murder is Thomas Smith, 24, who was located at the scene and taken to the Lucas County Jail.
Toledo police reported that the incident occurred at a BP gas station, 4128 Monroe St. The attack remains under investigation.
Arrangements for Swan are pending at Thompson Funeral Home, Montpelier.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.