MONTPELIER — A rural Montpelier woman has been hospitalized following a self-inflicted gunshot wound early Sunday morning.
Diana Galla, 116 Biscayne Ave., Nettle Lake, was transported by air ambulance to Parkview Hospital, Fort Wayne. A condition update was unavailable.
According to the Williams County Sheriff’s Office, law enforcement was called to a domestic dispute at Galla’s address at 4 a.m. Sunday. Deputies made contact with David Reutz, who left the residence where he lives with Galla. He relayed that there had been a physical domestic incident there.
The deputy went to speak to Galla, who came out of the ground-floor bedroom carrying a handgun. She reportedly returned to the bedroom and advised the deputy she would shoot anyone who attempted to enter.
Sheriff Steven Towns reported that deputies established a perimeter and put EMS medics on standby a few hundred yards away. Towns arrived on the scene with the office robot. A cellphone was taken into the residence by the robot in an attempt to establish better contact with Galla. She reportedly refused to open the door and continued to yell threats to the officers.
Deputies continued to attempt communication with Galla until approximately 7:30 a.m., when officers heard what sounded like a muffled gunshot. Law enforcement entered the bedroom and recovered two 9mm handguns. A medic on standby was able to respond quickly, readying her for the flight to the hospital.
Reutz was charged with domestic violence.
The incident remains under investigation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.