MONTPELIER — A Pioneer man was arrested near here Tuesday following a police pursuit.

Garret Wagoner, 27, was taken into custody by authorities after crashing on Williams County Road 11, north of U.S. 20, several miles north of Montpelier, according to the village's police department.

He was transported with injuries to Community Hospitals and Wellness Centers, Montpelier.

Wagoner was released from the hospital and incarcerated at CCNO on a felony warrant, from Steuben County, Ind., for failure to return to detention. Additional charges of failure to obey a lawful order, OVI, possession of methamphetamine, possession of heroin and possession of paraphernalia, as well as  miscellaneous traffic charges are pending, police noted.

Austin Batt of the Montpelier Police Department attempted to stop the Volkswagon which Wagoner was driving on Montpelier's North Monroe Street before the suspect fled on Ohio 576, according to Montpelier police.

Also assisting in the incident were the Pioneer Fire Department, Williams County EMS, the Williams County Sheriff's Office and the Ohio Highway Patrol's Defiance which handled the crash investigation.

