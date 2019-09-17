Carousel - Crime, handcuffs

BRYAN — A Montpelier man was sentenced to more than a decade in prison in Williams County Common Pleas Court here on two rape charges.

Harold Carlson, 68, was given a 12-year term by Judge J.T. Stelzer on the two first-degree felony offenses, and he was classified as a tier 3 sexual offender.

Carlson, who had pleaded guilty to the charges, was given credit for 297 days served in jail while his case was pending.

Nine additional counts of rape, each a first-degree felony; four counts of complicity to rape, first-degree felonies; two counts of kidnapping, each a first-degree felony; and a charge of sexual battery, a third-degree felony, were dismissed as part of the plea agreement between the Williams County Prosecutor’s Office and Carlson’s attorney — Danny Hill II of Defiance.

The indictment alleged a variety of offenses involving juveniles.

Two counts alleged that between April 1, 2010-Aug. 8, 2018, he compelled a female youth or youths, between the ages of 13-21, into oral intercourse by threat or force. It was further alleged that he engaged in vaginal intercourse by force or threat, with a victim or victims ranging in age from 13 to 21 years old between April 1, 2010-Aug. 8, 2018.

Carlson was charged with soliciting a girl (age ranging from 13-16) to commit rape against a boy (age ranging from 9-12) from April 1, 2010-March 31, 2014.

The sexual battery charge had alleged that from April 1, 2010-March 31, 2015, Carlson engaged in sexual conduct with a youth, whose age was between 13-17, and that at the time he was the victim’s natural or adoptive parent, stepparent, guardian, custodian or person in loco parentis.

It had been alleged that between April 1, 2010-Aug. 8, 2018, he did by force, threat or deception restrain the liberty of a girl or girls (in the age range of 13-21) to engage in sexual activity against the victim’s/victims’ will; and that from April 1, 2010-Aug. 8, 2018, he did by force, threat or deception restrain the liberty of a boy/boys (in the age range of 9-17) to engage in sexual activity against the victim’s/victims’ will.

Tags

Load comments