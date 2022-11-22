BRYAN — A Montpelier man was sentenced to a maximum sentence of life imprisonment here Monday morning in Williams County Common Pleas Court in a sexual abuse case involving two children.
Jonathon Standish, 45, was given prison terms totaling 19 1/2 years to life on charges of rape, a first-degree felony; and gross sexual imposition, a third-degree felony. He was also classified as a tier II and tier III sexual offender, which requires lifetime registration of his address with authorities if he is released from prison.
The sentence included a 15-year to life sentence on the rape charge and 54 months for the other offense.
The life sentence was imposed due to an allegation that the child in the rape charge was less than 10 years of age.
That offense alleged that he engaged in sexual conduct with a five-year-old girl in January 2005 while the gross sexual imposition charge alleged sexual contact with a nine-year old girl in 2013.
Standish previously had pleaded guilty to the charges following plea negotiations between his attorney, Clayton Gerbitz of Toledo, and the Williams County Prosecutor’s Office.
As part of that agreement 29 additional charges of rape, each a first-degree felony; two counts of complicity to rape, both first-degree felonies; and 12 other counts of gross sexual opposition, each a third-degree felony, were dismissed.
During Monday’s sentencing, Assistant Prosecutor Channa Beard said the victims were subjected to “years and years of sexual assault.” Too, she noted that the incidents will “affect them for the rest of their lives. The amount of pain inflicted is so great.”
Beard read a prepared statement from one of the victims who described some of the allegations and efforts to shield the other victim from abuse.
Standish’s attorney, Clayton Standish of Toledo, said the girls were “victims, there’s no question about that, but that doesn’t mean we have to accept everything that’s said.” He note that a previous investigation had been conducted by children services which “found nothing.”
Too, he noted that 43 charges were being dismissed while Standish had “nothing of this sort” in his past record or any felony convictions and had a 19-year job.
Asked to make a statement, Standish said he was sorry and he was hoping he can be forgiven “for the crimes I have committed.”
He said “I’ve not been an adequate father,” but expressed dismay at some of the allegations, saying he is concerned that “they (the victims) think it’s okay not to be truthful.”
“One thing I didn’t hear was an apology to your children,” responded Stelzer, adding that they had done him a “significant favor” by indicating their acquiescence to the plea agreement.
Standish added that he was “scared” to take his case to trial because he didn’t think he would get out of prison, if convicted.
