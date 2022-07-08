MONTPELIER — A resident hear has been arrested and charged by local officials for the potential distribution of several narcotics, including fentanyl.
Ronald Brown, 48, 1108 Delaware Ave., Montpelier, was arrested on at least one count of aggravated trafficking in drugs, a first-degree felony, according to the Williams County Sheriff's Office.
His arrest follows the execution of a search warrant conducted by the Multi-Area Narcotics Unit (MAN) — based in Defiance and composed of area law enforcement officers — at Brown's residence.
A press release issued by the Williams County Sheriff's Office noted that marijuana, methamphetamine, psilocybin mushrooms, fentanyl, suboxone and oxycodone were seized. Roughly 7,500 doses of fentanyl was collected as well along with $3,000 in cash, authorities noted.
Brown and others found in the residence may face further charges as the investigation concludes, according to the sheriff's office.
Authorities also noted that four children were found in the home and were removed into a "safe environment" by the Williams County Department of Job and Family Services.
The Williams County Sheriff's Office asks citizens with information about drug trafficking or other criminal activity to contact the office by telephone (419-636-3151), access the MAN Unit website — www.manunitohio.org — or visit the local sheriff's office or municipal police department in person. Anonymity will be given to all tips received.
