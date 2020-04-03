Carousel - Crime

NAPOLEON — A Michigan woman involved in an out-of-state drug trafficking ring was sentenced to a four-year prison term in Henry County Common Pleas Court on two amended charges.

Vicki Witmer, pleaded guilty to aggravated trafficking in drugs and trafficking in heroin, each a third-degree felony. She was sentenced to prison terms totaling 48 months by Judge John Collier, and fined $5,000 on each count.

As part of the plea agreement between Henry County Prosecutor Gwen Howe-Gebers’ office and Witmer’s attorney, Danny Hill II of Defiance, the charges were amended from first-degree felonies.

And charges of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, a first-degree felony; trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, a second-degree felony; and another count of aggravated trafficking in drugs, a first-degree felony, were dismissed.

Witmer’s case was connected to two other Michigan residents — Tyler Abston, Jackson, Mich.; and John Crawford, Sand Creek, Mich. — whose cases remain pending in Henry County Common Pleas Court.

“Given the information that we had on her participation, I thought it an appropriate resolution to the case,” said Howe-Gebers, who called the amount of drugs involved in the cases “significant.”

The trio was indicted in November following a six-month investigation by the Multi-Area Narcotics Unit — composed of officers from area law enforcement agencies — that was initiated by the Napoleon Police Department, according to MAN Unit Director Max Nofziger.

He indicated that Abston was the most significant participant, and explained that a confidential informant purchased approximately 1.5 pounds of methamphetamine during the investigation, in addition to heroin and fentanyl-related compounds.

The three defendants were coming from the Jackson, Mich., area to sell drugs in Henry County, according to Nofziger.

Abston is charged with engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, a first-degree felony; trafficking in heroin, a first-degree felony; four counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, three first-degree felonies and a second-degree felony; two counts of trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, both second-degree felonies; and aggravated trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, a fourth-degree felony.

His case is scheduled for a pretrial hearing on April 2 and a jury trial on June 2.

Crawford is charged with engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, a first-degree felony; three counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, two first-degree felonies and a second-degree felony; and three counts of trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, two second-degree felonies.

His case is set for a pretrial hearing on April 14.

