PAULDING — Law enforcement officers had to deploy a stop stick to end a high-speed pursuit in Paulding County Wednesday afternoon.
Sunny Parker, 49, Battle Creek, Mich., was charged by troopers of the Ohio Highway Patrol’s Defiance post with felony fleeing and eluding, and taken to the Paulding County Jail pending an appearance in Paulding County Court.
According to Lt. Robert Ashenfelter, the pursuit was initiated after a trooper attempted to stop the vehicle on a speed violation on U.S. 127 south of Sherwood at 1:12 p.m.
Parker’s vehicle continued southbound into Paulding County at speeds of approximately 85 mph. Troopers discontinued the pursuit about three miles north of Paulding due to nearing the village. Ashenfelter relayed that Parker slowed down coming into the village, but once she saw other officers in Paulding, she took off, driving onto a sidewalk and back onto the roadway.
With the pursuit continuing on Paulding County Road 131, south of County Road 138, stop sticks were deployed by troopers, ending the incident east of Paulding.
Parker was then taken into custody at 1:30 p.m.
Assisting in the pursuit was the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.