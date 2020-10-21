WAUSEON — A Michigan woman who seriously injured four persons, including herself, during a traffic crash in December near Delta was sentenced here Tuesday afternoon in Fulton County Common Pleas Court.
Briannah Horner, 22, LaSalle, Mich., was placed on community control for two years by Judge Jeffrey Robinson with conditions, including that she receive a drug and alcohol assessment, complete any recommended treatment program and complete the Fulton County behavior therapy program. She also was fined $2,500, given a one-year operator’s license suspension, ordered to serve 60 days in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio and required to wear a TAD unit monitor for 60 days thereafter.
A 17-month prison term was reserved as a possible sanction if Horner violates terms of community control.
She previously had pleaded guilty to the charges which alleged that on Dec. 20, 2019, she operated a Chevrolet Silverado pickup on Ohio 109 in Fulton County’s Pike Township near Delta when she drove left of center on a curve and struck an oncoming Dodge Journey SUV driven by Corey Shaw, 34, Hudson, Mich.
Horner and Shaw were taken to Mercy St. Vincent Medical Center, Toledo, with serious injuries. One of Shaw’s passengers, Heather Shaw, 34, Hudson, Mich., was taken to Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, with serious injuries, while another passenger, Lauren Shaw, 6, Hudson, Mich., was taken to Mercy St. Vincent Medical Center with minor injuries.
In opting for a local jail sentence instead of a prison term, Robinson told Horner “you’re getting a little bit of a break here.” But he noted her lack of a criminal record, remarked that he was impressed by her remorse and said she wrote the victims letters expressing her sorrow for what happened.
“You clearly recognize that you made a horrific mistake,” Robinson told Horner. “... your reaction to your inappropriate conduct is exactly what the court would wish for every defendant who comes before it, but that does not excuse your behavior.”
Horner’s attorney, Jeremy Levy of Toledo, said his client has a “tremendous level of remorse,” taken “full responsibility for her actions ... changed her behavior to make sure this never happens again” and has been a “law-abiding citizen” in the past.
The defendant told the court she wants the victims to understand how “truly sorry that I am and will continue to be. It’s not the type of person that I am. I feel terrible about what happened.”
The county’s assistant prosecutor, Paul Kennedy, acknowledged the defendant’s remorse and requested that she be fined $2,500, but did not recommend a specific term of incarceration.
Each of the vehicular assault charges had been amended from aggravated vehicular assault, a third-degree felony, as part of plea negotiations. The maximum prison term for vehicular assault, a fourth-degree felony, is 18 months.
