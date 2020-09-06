WAUSEON — A Michigan woman has entered a plea here in Fulton County Common Pleas Court in an OVI case that stemmed from a traffic crash in December that injured four persons, including herself.
Briannah Horner, 22, LaSalle, Mich., pleaded guilty to three counts of vehicular assault, each a fourth-degree felony; and OVI, a first-degree misdemeanor.
Judge Jeffrey Robinson ordered a pre-sentence investigation and continued Horner's personal-recognizance bond. The case will be scheduled for sentencing.
Horner allegedly operated a Chevrolet Silverado pickup on Ohio 109 in Fulton County's Pike Township near Delta on Dec. 20, 2019, when she drove left of center on a curve and struck an oncoming Dodge Journey SUV driven by Corey Shaw, 34, Hudson, Mich., at 6:28 p.m.
Horner and Shaw were taken to Mercy St. Vincent Medical Center, Toledo, with serious injuries. One of Shaw's passengers, Heather Shaw, 34, Hudson, Mich., was taken to Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, with serious injuries, while another passenger, Lauren Shaw, 6, Hudson, Mich., was taken to Mercy St. Vincent Medical Center with minor injuries.
A second count of OVI, a first-degree misdemeanor, will be dismissed at sentencing. Each of the vehicular assault charges had been amended from aggravated vehicular assault, a third-degree felony.
The agreement was reached during plea negotiations between Fulton County Prosecutor Scott Haselman's office and Horner's attorney, Jeremy Levy of Toledo.
The maximum prison term for vehicular assault is 18 months.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.