Two Michigan teens implicated in the unsuccessful robbery of a northside Defiance business were among 15 persons indicted by a recent Defiance County grand jury.
Davion Baker, 18, and Nawaf Abdulwahab, 19 both of Grand Rapids, Mich., are each charged with two counts of robbery, second- and third-degree felonies. Abdulwahab also is charged with failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony.
The charges allege that on June 15 they threatened to rob Defiance’s Verizon store on North Clinton Street, just south of Stadium Drive. However, city police were alerted immediately, with the suspects fleeing the store in what authorities described as a stolen pickup.
They exited the business without succeeding in taking any cash or property, according to city police.
Officers pursued the suspects in the pickup on Sessions Street before the vehicle exited Defiance and crashed at the Ohio 15/18 split west of Defiance. City police were joined by Defiance County Sheriff’s Office deputies in arresting the suspects, none of whom were seriously injured.
Defiance County Prosecutor Morris Murray told The Crescent-News the vehicle was stolen in Michigan, but authorities did not present that charge to the grand jury.
Abdulwahab made an initial appearance via video in Defiance County Common Pleas Court where bond was set at $250,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision and he was appointed an attorney. He is scheduled to be arraigned on July 6.
Both defendants were being held Monday in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio.
Two Grand Rapids, Mich. juveniles — Cordai Brazil, 15; and Jahbriell Scott, 16 — also were arrested and are being prosecuted in Defiance County Juvenile Court.
Indicted by the same grand jury was a Defiance man for a domestic assault that seriously injured his father.
Christopher Forrey, 32, 717 Pierce St., is charged with felonious assault, a second-degree felony.
The charge alleges that on June 7 he injured his father during a domestic incident at the above address where Forrey had been living for a short period of time, according to Defiance County Prosecutor Morris Murray.
The alleged victim was hospitalized following the assault, he said.
Others indicted were:
• Johnathan Wells, 25, Hicksville, for aggravated trafficking in drugs, a second-degree felony. The charge alleges that he possessed 18 grams of methamphetamine.
• Andrew Black, 36, Albion, Ind., for aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a third-degree felony.
• Amanda Diaz, 41, 617 Sauers Ave., for aggravated trafficking in drugs (methamphetamine), a third-degree felony.
• Gerald Houck III, 30, 412 Douglas St., for aggravated trafficking in drugs and having weapons while under disability, each a third-degree felony. He allegedly possessed 12 grams of methamphetamine and a firearm. The firearm possession is prohibited because he already was under indictment. Eight counts of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor, second- and fourth-degree felonies, are pending against Houck in Defiance County Common Pleas Court and are scheduled for a pretrial hearing on July 22.
• Korie Wirth, 28, Sherwood, for burglary, a third-degree felony; grand theft, a fourth-degree felony; and breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony. The indictment alleges that from June 4-13 he unlawfully entered a residence on The Bend Road near Sherwood as well as structures there, and stole property valued at more than $7,500.
• Courtney Ankney, 23, Napoleon, for failure to appear as required by recognizance, a fourth-degree felony. The charge alleges that Ankney failed to appear for a hearing in Defiance County Common Pleas Court on June 17 after having been released on a personal-recognizance bond.
• James Delarber, 39, Holgate, for domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony. The indictment alleges that on June 15 he caused physical harm to a family member, having been convicted previously of aggravated assault.
• Lionel Griffin, 45, Indianapolis, Ind., for failure to appear as required by recognizance, a fourth-degree felony. He allegedly failed to appear for a hearing in Defiance County Common Pleas Court on June 9 after having been released on a personal-recognizance bond.
• John Burton Jr., 54, Toledo, for forgery and theft, each a fifth-degree felony. He allegedly forged and cashed a check for more than $1,000.
• Daniel Frederick, 32, Toledo, for two counts of non-support of dependents, each a fifth-degree felony. He allegedly failed to provide adequate support for his children from June 2017-May 2019 and from June 2019-May 2021.
• Adam Mason, 23, 828 Karnes Ave., for aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a fifth-degree felony.
The above defendants are scheduled to be arraigned in common pleas court on July 7.
