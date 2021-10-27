Two Grand Rapids, Mich. teens involved in a north Defiance business robbery in June have entered pleas in Defiance County Common Pleas Court, with one given a prison sentence.
Nawaf Abdulwahab, 19, Grand Rapids, Mich., pleaded guilty to failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer and robbery, each a third-degree felony, while Davion Baker, Grand Rapids, Mich. pleaded guilty to robbery, a second-degree felony, and was found guilty.
Abdulwahab was given a 54-month prison term by Judge Joseph Schmenk with credit for 116 days served in jail while his case was pending, and his operator's license was suspended for five years.
An additional charge of robbery, a second-degree felony, was dismissed as part of the plea negotiations between Defiance County Prosecutor Morris Murray's office and Abdulwahab's attorney, Christopher Zografides of Toledo.
A pre-sentence investigation was ordered in Baker's case and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Nov. 10. (He remained incarcerated this week in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio.)
The charges allege that on June 15 the two teens threatened to rob Defiance's Verizon store on North Clinton Street, just south of Stadium Drive. However, city police were alerted immediately, with the suspects fleeing the store in a pickup truck driven by Abdulwahab. The vehicle was stolen from a residence in Michigan, Murray explained.
They exited the business without succeeding in taking any cash or property, according to city police.
Officers pursued the suspects in the pickup on Sessions Street before the vehicle exited Defiance and crashed at the Ohio 15/18 split west of Defiance. City police were joined by Defiance County Sheriff’s Office deputies in arresting the suspects, none of whom were seriously injured.
Abdulwahab was arrested by authorities after trying to flee the crash scene on foot.
Murray commented that "luckily no one was hurt," adding that "some prison terms were necessary in these cases."
Abdulwahab and Baker were assisted in the Defiance robbery by two 17-year-old males (prosecuted in juvenile court).
According to Murray, the four had been "involved in similar phone store robberies in several other jurisdictions."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.