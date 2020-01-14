An arrest has been made in connection with a Dec. 30 breaking and entering in a Defiance County office complex.
Deputies found that the Defiance County Evergreen Lane Office Complex had been ransacked and several items were reported stolen. During the investigation, deputies recovered latent prints and other evidence.
On Dec. 31, the stolen items were recovered in Elkhart, Ind. Deputies followed leads that allowed them to identify the suspect in the crime.
Zachary Merrill, 32, Berrien Springs, Mich., gave statements of his involvement in the breaking and entering to Defiance deputies. Law enforcement also recovered evidence in Fulton County that lead to this apprehension.
Merrill is currently being held in the Elkhart County Jail on local charges and also being held on warrants from Berrien Springs. The case file will be sent to the Defiance County prosecutor’s office for determination of charges and presentation to a Defiance County grand jury.
