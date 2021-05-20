BRYAN — A Michigan man has been sentenced to prison here in Williams County Common Pleas Court for a vehicle pursuit last year that ended in a crash.
Robert Foster, Hillsdale, Mich., was given a 30-month prison term by Judge J.T. Stelzer on a charge of failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony.
He also was given concurrent 180-day jail sentences on charges of OVI and endangering children, each a first-degree misdemeanor. These charges were ordered to run consecutive to the 30-month prison term, and Foster was given credit for 219 days served in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio (CCNO) while his case was pending.
According to CCNO records, Foster was booked into that facility on Oct. 3, the day he was arrested following a vehicle pursuit that ended with him crashing his vehicle in a ditch in Williams County County’s Center Township. The vehicle then caught fire in a cornfield while Foster tried to flee, but was apprehended by authorities.
Inside the vehicle were two adult females and a two-year-old girl. The young child accounts for the endangering children charge.
The pursuit had started around 5 p.m. on Oct. 3 in Bryan. City police there had attempted to stop Foster for a vehicle registration violation.
The chase continued onto Williams County Road 13.
The Williams County Sheriff’s Office and Ohio Highway Patrol’s Defiance post assisted with the pursuit.
