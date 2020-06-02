A Michigan man who allegedly stabbed a Ney area resident and was shot by a county sheriff’s deputy after trying to strike him with a prybar has been indicted on three charges by a Defiance County grand jury.
Clarence Thigpen, 38, Kalamazoo, Mich., is charged with two counts of felonious assault, first- and second-degree felonies; and vandalism, a fifth-degree felony.
Thigpen was one of 20 persons indicted by the grand jury during its recent session. (Details of the other indictments appear on page A2)
Authorities allege that on May 17, at 01054 Ney-Williams Center Road, Thigpen stabbed the resident, Michael Harris, with a “large” hunting knife, according to Defiance County Prosecutor Morris Murray.
Harris was briefly hospitalized, and did not suffer life-threatening injuries and is recovering, Murray indicated. However, “he’s still having some issues.”
After the Defiance County Sheriff’s Office was called to the scene, Thigpen allegedly tried to attack the responding deputy, who shot him in the torso. The deputy was not injured.
Thigpen was transported to a Toledo hospital “where he was kept under guard until he was released,” according to Murray. He added that “some procedural hearings” were held “to authorize him to be brought back to CCNO.”
The incident remains under investigation by the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI).
“We alleged that he (Thigpen) was attempting to attack the officer with a prybar,” explained Murray, who declined to discuss further details of the case publicly. “The standard protocol in all officer shootings is to ask an outside investigatory agency — usually BCI — to conduct an independent investigation,” said Murray. “That is being done.”
The deputy had been placed on administrative leave initially, but is back on “light” duty, according to Sheriff Doug Engel.
The sheriff’s office’s four-member internal review board determined that the shooting was “justified,” he explained.
“Anytime we discharge firearms we do an internal investigation,” said Engel. “He was cleared by them — that he did follow policy.”
Authorities would not discuss a motive for the alleged crime.
According to the Michigan Department of Corrections, Thigpen had been paroled from prison in that state in 2018 for breaking and entering. He was still under parole supervision until August.
He also had been convicted of three armed robbery charges and a weapons offense in 2002 in Michigan as well as a breaking and entering offense in 2015.
Because of Thigpen’s record, the Defiance County indictment included a repeat violent offender specification, which enhances the potential penalties if he is convicted of charges here.
According to Murray, he could be sentenced to prison terms totaling more than 35 years if convicted as charged.
