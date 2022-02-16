WAUSEON — A Fulton County grand jury here has returned indictments against 14 persons, according to Prosecutor Scott Haselman's office, including one person who allegedly caused a traffic fatality last month.
David Foster, 32, Morenci, Mich., is charged with aggravated vehicular homicide, a third-degree felony; failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony; having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony; aggravated vehicular assault, a fourth-degree felony; receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony; improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony; and aggravated possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony.
The charges stem from a fatal traffic crash on Jan. 22 at U.S. 20 and Fulton County Road 10-3 in Royalton Township in northern Fulton County. The intersection is two miles south of Lyons and about seven miles northeast of Wauseon.
According to the Highway Patrol's Toledo post, Foster was operating a 2015 Ford Fusion westbound on U.S. 20 "at a high rate of speed" when he collided with a 2008 Ford Edge SUV driven by Kenneth Montie, 66, Toledo. The Fusion caught fire while both vehicles were heavily damaged.
The Patrol's crash report stated that Montie's vehicle had entered the intersection, and included a diagram showing that the vehicle Foster was operating was left of center just before the collision.
A passenger in Montie's vehicle, Paul Fenton, 61, Jasper, Mich., was severely injured in the crash and taken by air ambulance to Mercy-Health St. Vincent Medical Center, Toledo, but later died.
Montie and Foster also were injured and taken to Mercy Health-St. Vincent Medical Center and Toledo Hospital, respectively.
The indictment indicated that Foster's vehicle — owned by Royal Adhesives and Sealants, LLC, Mount Laurel, N.J. — had been stolen. He also allegedly possessed a firearm he was prohibited from having due to felony convictions for drug possession and marijuana trafficking, and transported a loaded firearm.
All but two of the charges (improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle and having weapons while under disability) include a firearm specification which provides additional prison time upon conviction of the underlying charge.
The crash report noted that marijuana and "other drug" usage were "suspected" for Foster, but boxes on the document for alcohol and drug tests indicated that none were administered.
According to Fulton County Common Pleas Court records, Foster had two previous convictions in that court — aggravated possession of drugs and trafficking in marijuana, both fifth-degree felonies, in 2019; and identity fraud, a fifth-degree felony, in July 2018.
He had been sentenced in April 2019 to a 22-month prison term on the drug charges and a community control violation from the 2018 conviction.
Among the other defendants indicted were:
• James Betts, 19, Toledo, for felonious assault, a second-degree felony. The charge alleges that he caused serious physical harm to another person on Jan. 17.
• Cory Edwards, 22, Toledo, for complicity to commit felonious assault, a second-degree felony. On Jan. 17, he allegedly solicited a person to inflict serious physical harm upon an individual.
• Kareem Johnson, 37, Fayette, for felonious assault, a second-degree felony; and domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony. He allegedly assaulted a female household member on Feb. 2, having been convicted of domestic violence in January.
• Keith McCullough, 44, Wauseon, for theft from a person in a protected class, a fourth-degree felony; breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony; two counts of theft, one a fifth-degree felony, the other a first-degree misdemeanor; and criminal trespass, a fourth-degree misdemeanor. The charges allege that he trespassed on another person's property on Sept. 20 and Dec. 4, stealing car parts, a pressure washer and scrap metal.
• Trever Rosene, 24, Wauseon, for aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a fifth-degree felony.
