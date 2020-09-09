A Michigan man is in custody following a multi-county pursuit Monday afternoon. Law enforcement officials from several counties were involved in the high-speed pursuit through Paulding, Defiance, Williams Henry and Lucas counties.
John Lyles, 31, Flint, Mich., was charged by troopers of the Van Wert post of the Ohio Highway Patrol with fleeing and eluding. Additional charges are pending by law enforcement officers from other counties involved.
He was taken to the Paulding County Jail. A preliminary hearing was scheduled for 3 p.m. Sept. 17 in Paulding County Municipal Court. Bond was set at $50,000 with a 10% cash allowance.
The pursuit began at approximately 4:13 p.m. on U.S. 24 east of Antwerp, when an Ohio Highway Patrol trooper attempted to stop the vehicle for a speed violation of 88 mph. The trooper learned that Lyles also was wanted on a felony warrant from Michigan.
Lyles, driving a white Nissan Altima with a passenger, fled eastbound on U.S. 24, with speeds reaching 120 mph as the pursuit continued to Defiance County. The suspect exited U.S. 24 at Baltimore Road in Defiance.
Units from the Defiance Police Department and Defiance County Sheriff’s Office picked up the pursuit in the city, which continued on North Clinton Street and Ohio 66 north.
Troopers continued the pursuit and the Henry County Sheriff’s Office became involved as the suspect’s vehicle was eastbound on U.S. 6 through Ridgeville Corners and entered U.S. 24 traveling past Napoleon.
Scanner traffic reported that the suspect at one point was running oncoming vehicles off the roadway near Ridgeville Corners. Spike strips were deployed initially, but the driver evaded them.
Dispatchers were also in contact with the vehicle’s passenger, who at 4:57 p.m. relayed that the driver was getting ready to stop.
The pursuit continued into Lucas County on U.S. 24 when the driver hit the stop spikes set out by law enforcement in the vicinity of Waterville. The driver then was reportedly driving eastbound on the rims of the vehicle in the westbound lane before stopping. Lyles was taken into custody, ending the nearly 50-minute pursuit.
He also is facing extradition to Michigan on a felony charge.
