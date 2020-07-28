NAPOLEON — A Michigan man involved in an out-of-state drug trafficking ring was sentenced Monday here in Henry County Common Pleas Court to a lengthy prison term on four drug-related charges.
John Crawford, 37, Sand Creek, Mich., was given a mandatory prison term totaling nine to 13 1/2 years by Judge John Collier on charges of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, a first-degree felony; aggravated trafficking in drugs, a first-degree felony; and two counts of trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, second- and fourth-degree felonies.
He also was ordered to make $10,600 restitution to the Multi-Area Narcotics Unit for the drug transactions to a confidential informant.
As part of the plea agreement between Henry County Prosecutor Gwen Howe-Gebers’ office and Crawford’s attorney, Alex Treece of Findlay, two additional counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, first- and second-degree felonies; and an additional charge of trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, a second-degree felony, were dismissed.
Crawford had pleaded guilty to the charges upon which he was convicted on June 15 when a pre-sentence investigation was ordered.
“We were pleased with the sentence, given the amount of drugs he was bringing into Henry County,” Howe-Gebers told The Crescent-News, adding that authorities won’t have to worry about him doing so again for a long time.
According to Howe-Gebers, Crawford was a drug “runner” for another defendant, Tyler Abston, 31, Jackson, Mich., whose charges remain pending in Henry County Common Pleas Court. His case is scheduled for a final pretrial hearing on Aug. 27 and a jury trial on Sept. 14.
He is charged with engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, a first-degree felony; trafficking in heroin, a first-degree felony; four counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, three first-degree felonies and a second-degree felony; two counts of trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, both second-degree felonies; and aggravated trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, a fourth-degree felony.
Abston, Crawford and another defendant — Vicki Witmer, 51, Gladwin, Mich. — were indicted by a Henry County grand jury in November following a six-month investigation by the Multi-Area Narcotics Unit. Witmer was sentenced to a four-year term on April 2.
According to authorities, a confidential informant purchased approximately 1.5 pounds of methamphetamine during the investigation, in addition to heroin and fentanyl-related compounds.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.