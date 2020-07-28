NAPOLEON — A Michigan man involved in an out-of-state drug trafficking ring was sentenced Monday here in Henry County Common Pleas Court to a lengthy prison term on four drug-related charges.

John Crawford, 37, Sand Creek, Mich., was given a mandatory prison term totaling nine to 13 1/2 years by Judge John Collier on charges of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, a first-degree felony; aggravated trafficking in drugs, a first-degree felony; and two counts of trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, second- and fourth-degree felonies.

He also was ordered to make $10,600 restitution to the Multi-Area Narcotics Unit for the drug transactions to a confidential informant.

As part of the plea agreement between Henry County Prosecutor Gwen Howe-Gebers’ office and Crawford’s attorney, Alex Treece of Findlay, two additional counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, first- and second-degree felonies; and an additional charge of trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, a second-degree felony, were dismissed.

Crawford had pleaded guilty to the charges upon which he was convicted on June 15 when a pre-sentence investigation was ordered.

“We were pleased with the sentence, given the amount of drugs he was bringing into Henry County,” Howe-Gebers told The Crescent-News, adding that authorities won’t have to worry about him doing so again for a long time.

According to Howe-Gebers, Crawford was a drug “runner” for another defendant, Tyler Abston, 31, Jackson, Mich., whose charges remain pending in Henry County Common Pleas Court. His case is scheduled for a final pretrial hearing on Aug. 27 and a jury trial on Sept. 14.

He is charged with engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, a first-degree felony; trafficking in heroin, a first-degree felony; four counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, three first-degree felonies and a second-degree felony; two counts of trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, both second-degree felonies; and aggravated trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, a fourth-degree felony.

Abston, Crawford and another defendant — Vicki Witmer, 51, Gladwin, Mich. — were indicted by a Henry County grand jury in November following a six-month investigation by the Multi-Area Narcotics Unit. Witmer was sentenced to a four-year term on April 2.

According to authorities, a confidential informant purchased approximately 1.5 pounds of methamphetamine during the investigation, in addition to heroin and fentanyl-related compounds.

