A Michigan man, picked up on a warrant Saturday evening in Texas, is facing 24 felony counts in Defiance County.
Adrian Reyes, 32, whose last known address was Hart, Mich., was arrested on a warrant from Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
He was indicted on 12 counts of pandering sexually-oriented matter involving a minor, second-degree felonies; 10 counts of pandering sexually-oriented matter involving a minor, fourth-degree felonies; and interfering with the custody and importunity involving a juvenile victim, fifth-degree felonies.
Reyes is being held at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, rural Stryker, pending an arraignment in Defiance County Common Pleas Court. He was returned to northwest Ohio from Texas by the Defiance County Sheriff’s Office.
According to Defiance County Prosecuting Attorney Morris Murray, the Defiance Police Department is handling the investigation.
Murray relayed that Reyes “was having an ongoing relationship with a 16-year-old Defiance County girl. Nudity-oriented material was created and shared between them.” He noted that they initially met through social media.
Murray explained that the girl “has ties to the Defiance County area,” though the relationship started in Texas. The prosecutor reported that Reyes has a connection to Oceana County, Mich., where related charges have been filed against him.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.