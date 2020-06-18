NAPOLEON — A Michigan man involved in an out-of-state drug trafficking ring has entered pleas to four drug-related charges here in Henry County Common Pleas Court, including two first-degree felonies.
John Crawford, 37, Sand Creek, Mich., pleaded guilty to engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, a first-degree felony; aggravated trafficking in drugs, a first-degree felony; and two counts of trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, second- and fourth-degree felonies.
A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and Crawford’s bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for 10:30 a.m. July 27. He is being held at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio.
As part of the plea agreement between Henry County Prosecutor Gwen Howe-Gebers’ office and Crawford’s attorney, Alex Treece of Findlay, two additional counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, first- and second-degree felonies; and an additional charge of trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, a second-degree felony, will be dismissed at sentencing.
Henry County Prosecutor Gwen Howe-Gebers said she has recommended a mandatory prison term of eight to 10 years for Crawford when he’s sentenced next month.
“Obviously, getting an acknowledgment that he sold these drugs in Henry County is always a good thing,” she told The Crescent-News. “And the fact he’s going away with mandatory time is always a good result for us.”
According to Howe-Gebers, Crawford was a drug “runner” for another defendant, Tyler Abston, 31, Jackson, Mich., whose charges remain pending in Henry County Common Pleas Court.
He is scheduled to stand trial on Aug. 3 on charges of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, a first-degree felony; trafficking in heroin, a first-degree felony; four counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, three first-degree felonies and a second-degree felony; two counts of trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, both second-degree felonies; and aggravated trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, a fourth-degree felony.
Abston, Crawford and another defendant — Vicki Witmer, 51, Gladwin, Mich. — were indicted by a Henry County grand jury in November following a six-month investigation by the Multi-Area Narcotics Unit.
According to authorities, a confidential informant purchased approximately 1.5 pounds of methamphetamine during the investigation, in addition to heroin and fentanyl-related compounds.
The three defendants were coming from the Jackson, Mich., area to sell drugs in Henry County.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.