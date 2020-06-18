NAPOLEON — A Michigan man involved in an out-of-state drug trafficking ring has entered pleas to four drug-related charges here in Henry County Common Pleas Court, including two first-degree felonies.

John Crawford, 37, Sand Creek, Mich., pleaded guilty to engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, a first-degree felony; aggravated trafficking in drugs, a first-degree felony; and two counts of trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, second- and fourth-degree felonies.

A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and Crawford’s bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for 10:30 a.m. July 27. He is being held at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio.

As part of the plea agreement between Henry County Prosecutor Gwen Howe-Gebers’ office and Crawford’s attorney, Alex Treece of Findlay, two additional counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, first- and second-degree felonies; and an additional charge of trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, a second-degree felony, will be dismissed at sentencing.

Henry County Prosecutor Gwen Howe-Gebers said she has recommended a mandatory prison term of eight to 10 years for Crawford when he’s sentenced next month.

“Obviously, getting an acknowledgment that he sold these drugs in Henry County is always a good thing,” she told The Crescent-News. “And the fact he’s going away with mandatory time is always a good result for us.”

According to Howe-Gebers, Crawford was a drug “runner” for another defendant, Tyler Abston, 31, Jackson, Mich., whose charges remain pending in Henry County Common Pleas Court.

He is scheduled to stand trial on Aug. 3 on charges of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, a first-degree felony; trafficking in heroin, a first-degree felony; four counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, three first-degree felonies and a second-degree felony; two counts of trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, both second-degree felonies; and aggravated trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, a fourth-degree felony.

Abston, Crawford and another defendant — Vicki Witmer, 51, Gladwin, Mich. — were indicted by a Henry County grand jury in November following a six-month investigation by the Multi-Area Narcotics Unit.

According to authorities, a confidential informant purchased approximately 1.5 pounds of methamphetamine during the investigation, in addition to heroin and fentanyl-related compounds.

The three defendants were coming from the Jackson, Mich., area to sell drugs in Henry County.

