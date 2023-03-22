Defiance police arrested a Michigan man Tuesday morning during a routine traffic stop for allegedly possessing a large amount of marijuana.
At approximately 11:40 a.m. in the area of Cleveland and Ottawa avenues, James Wood, 32, Jackson, Mich., was stopped by police for expired license plates, according to a press release issued by the police department.
During the stop, officers detected a strong smell of marijuana in the vehicle and conducted a search, the release noted. Approximately 2.8 pounds of raw marijuana, as well as other drug-related items, were found in the vehicle, according to Police Chief Todd Shafer.
Wood was charged with expired license plates, a minor misdemeanor; and trafficking in marijuana, a third-degree felony, and taken to the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio.
He had an initial appearance Wednesday morning in Defiance Municipal Court where bond was set at $100,000 cash or surety, and he was ordered to reappear at 8:15 a.m. Friday.
Wood's case has been forwarded to Defiance County Prosecutor Morris Murray's office for grand jury consideration. His case in municipal court will only determine bond and if there is probable cause to detain him.
The Multi Area Narcotics Task Force assisted police with the investigation.
