NAPOLEON — A McClure man, charged in the June 5 murder of his brother, appeared in Napoleon Municipal Court on Thursday.
Randall Ottinger, 53, waived a preliminary hearing on a charge of murder, a first-degree felony, in Napoleon Municipal Court. He was bound over to Henry County Common Pleas Court. His $500,000 bond was continued.
The Henry County Sheriff’s Office was called at approximately 2 p.m. June 5 to M520 Road 6 in Damascus Township regarding shots fired and a deceased individual at the home owned by Asa Ottinger.
Randall Ottinger allegedly shot and killed his brother, James Ottinger. Randall Ottinger was arrested at the scene and taken to the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, rural Stryker. A gun was recovered.
