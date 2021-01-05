NAPOLEON — A McClure area man was sentenced to prison here Monday in Henry County Common Pleas Court for the shooting death of his brother.
Randall Ottinger, 54, pleaded guilty to murder with a gun specification, and was given a sentence of 18 years to life by Henry County Common Pleas Judge John Collier.
The sentence included a 15-year to life term for the murder charge and a consecutive three-year term due to the use of a firearm in the crime. The three-year term must be served before the remaining time begins, according to Collier.
Ottinger is not eligible for early judicial release, and must serve 18 years before having any possibility of release.
The charge was amended from aggravated murder which, upon conviction, would have carried a life sentence without the possibility of parole.
The plea came unexpectedly during a final pretrial hearing Monday that had been scheduled before the case went to trial later this month. A jury trial had been scheduled for Jan. 26 before Monday's plea.
A Henry County grand jury had alleged that on June 5, Randall Ottinger shot and killed his 56-year-old brother, James, at the defendant's residence at M520 County Road 6, southeast of McClure. Collier told The Crescent-News that Randall Ottinger had been living in a trailer on the property — owned by the defendant's father, Asa Ottinger Sr. — while his mother and father lived in a house there.
James Ottinger was living at a separate residence in the McClure area, according to Henry County Prosecutor Glenn Howe-Gebers, and had come over to the residence at M520 County Road 6.
Collier noted that Randall Ottinger shot his brother with a shotgun at close range in front of his mother, who would have been the main witness had the case gone to trial. He said the defendant merely dropped the gun and waited for Henry County Sheriff's deputies to arrive following the incident.
His brother was pronounced dead at the scene.
Collier said the brothers had had a history of not getting along.
"The two brothers had a long-standing grievance with one another," he said. "Neither one liked the other."
But their feud had not resulted in any charges before the June shooting.
"I've been a judge in this county for 26 years in February," explained Collier, but he didn't believe either brother had appeared before him in Napoleon Municipal Court or common pleas court.
Asked to comment on the case generally, Collier said: "As I said in the courtroom, I felt very sorry for the mother having to endure seeing her one son shoot the other son to death in her presence, and she was placed in the position of having to testify against the other son."
The defendant had been held at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio since his arrest by the Henry County Sheriff's Office on June 5 following the shooting.
