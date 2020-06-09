McCLURE — A Henry County man has been charged in the death of his brother after an alleged incident here on Friday afternoon.
Henry County Prosecutor Gwen Howe-Gebers relayed that Randall Ottinger, 53, McClure, was charged with murder, a first-degree felony. The suspect is reported to have allegedly shot his brother, James Ottinger.
She noted that Randall Ottinger was arrested at the scene and taken to the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, rural Stryker. A gun was recovered.
Randall Ottinger had an initial appearance in Napoleon Municipal Court on Monday morning, with his bond set at $500,000 and no 10% cash allowance. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 11:15 a.m. Thursday in municipal court.
According to a press release from Henry County Sheriff Michael Bodenbender, at approximately 2 p.m. Friday, his office received a 911 call regarding shots fired and a deceased individual at M520 Road 6 in Damascus Township.
Assisting in the investigation is the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation.
An autopsy of James Ottinger was to be scheduled by the Lucas County Coroner’s Office.
According to the Henry County auditor’s website, the property is owned by Asa Ottinger. Howe-Gebers added that Randall Ottinger was living at that address.
The shooting remains under investigation.
