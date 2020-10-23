BRYAN — A Michigan man who fatally stabbed another man during an altercation at a hotel here last year was sentenced Thursday in Williams County Common Pleas Court to the maximum sentence allowed.
Ryan Dangerfield, 39, Reading, Mich., was given a prison term of 11 to 16 1/2 years by Judge J.T. Stelzer on a charge of voluntary manslaughter, a first-degree felony, a lesser included offense of murder, an unclassified felony. He was given credit for 486 days served in jail while his case was pending.
Dangerfield had pleaded guilty to the charge on Sept. 15, the day a jury was seated to hear his case. However, he entered a plea to the above charge just before the trial opened.
Additional charges of murder (citing a different section of the Ohio Revised Code for the same offense), two counts of felonious assault, each a second-degree felony; and a charge of carrying a concealed weapon, a fourth-degree felony, were dismissed as part of the plea negotiations between Prosecutor Katie Zartman's office and Dangerfield's attorney, Clayton Gerbitz of Swanton.
Dangerfield was convicted of the June 23, 2019, stabbing death of Dylan Bible of Bryan at the Colonial Manor Hotel, 924 W. High St. The incident occurred during an altercation between the two men, with Bible dying of a single stab wound to the heart, according to Zartman.
The defendant fled the scene, and told the court Thursday that he did not know Bible prior to the stabbing incident, visiting the hotel to pick up a friend.
He was arrested the next day in Reading, Mich., a small community in Hillsdale County, approximately 10 miles north of the Ohio-Michigan border.
Testimony offered before the sentence was pronounced Thursday indicated that Bible was at the hotel because his mother, Heather, was living there. She relayed in a tearful video prepared for Thursday's hearing that he died in her arms, while she was attempting to summon help.
She said she forgives Dangerfield, and her son would have too, but he wouldn't forgive him for "hurting his family."
Bible's sister, Jasona McCullough, offered a statement as well — saying her brother had "held all of us together," in a reference to her family, although he was "far from perfect." Two cousins also offered statements.
Gerbitz noted that the case included "gray" areas, and said hotel video showed that Bible rushed at his client with a wrench.
In answering his own question of "how did we get here today," he said there are "far too many young adults with no compass, no direction at all. ... It appears this kind of thug culture seems to find them."
While he was clearly referencing his client, Gerbitz added that "most people at the Colonial Manor Hotel were moving that way." And he said his client "certainly made some bad choices that night."
Williams County's assistant prosecutor, Stacey Stirriz, who handled the case, made mention of Dangerfield's poor attitude and self-loathing just hours before the incident. This was based on his messages he had sent to another person.
Too, she said he initially provided various versions of the incident to authorities and showed an "absolute lack of remorse."
Just before pronouncing sentence, Stelzer said "no matter what we do today, somebody is not going to be happy." He asked Dangerfield a series of questions, in which the defendant said he had tried counseling services before, has five children and was drunk the night of the incident.
Dangerfield told Stelzer that "I didn't go there to hurt anybody, and I'm truly sorry for what happened." Earlier, he read a prepared statement, saying he was sorry to the victim's mother.
