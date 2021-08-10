NAPOLEON — On Monday evening, a Maumee man vandalized gas pumps at two separate gas stations here and will appear in municipal court Thursday.
According to Lt. Edward Legg of the Napoleon Police Department, at about 6:48 p.m., Daniel Pezzin, 32, Maumee, arrived at the Circle K in the 600 block of Scott Street to fuel his vehicle.
Pezzin reportedly attempted and had difficulty with the task of fueling his vehicle. He reportedly entered the Circle K convenience store and verbally abused the employees there, yelling obscenities. The suspect then exited the store and returned to his vehicle. Employees observed him detach the hose from the gas pump.
Unable to add fuel to the vehicle, Pezzin then drove away.
According to Lt. Legg, the suspect traveled to the Speedway on Scott Street and repeated the same vandalism. Authorities caught up to him there and detained him.
Pezzin was cited with OVI, disorderly conduct and felony vandalism, a fifth-degree felony. He was released to a sober family member.
Lt. Legg said that Pezzin will have an arraignment on Thursday at 9 a.m. in the Napoleon Municipal Court.
