SHERWOOD — A Defiance County man was taken into custody on Tuesday in connection with a breaking and entering in Sherwood.

Cody Fleming, 34, 09683 Mark St., Mark Center, was charged with breaking and entering, theft and a probation violation.

He was taken to the Paulding County Jail on the probation violation and the other two charges were sent to the Defiance County prosecutor’s office for presentation to a Defiance County grand jury.

According to the Defiance County Sheriff’s Office, at 4:41 p.m. Tuesday, there was a report of a possible breaking and entering in progress in the 100 block of South Harrison Street, Sherwood.

Deputies responded to the scene and located the suspect walking along North Harrison Street.

Load comments