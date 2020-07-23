SHERWOOD — A Defiance County man was taken into custody on Tuesday in connection with a breaking and entering in Sherwood.
Cody Fleming, 34, 09683 Mark St., Mark Center, was charged with breaking and entering, theft and a probation violation.
He was taken to the Paulding County Jail on the probation violation and the other two charges were sent to the Defiance County prosecutor’s office for presentation to a Defiance County grand jury.
According to the Defiance County Sheriff’s Office, at 4:41 p.m. Tuesday, there was a report of a possible breaking and entering in progress in the 100 block of South Harrison Street, Sherwood.
Deputies responded to the scene and located the suspect walking along North Harrison Street.
