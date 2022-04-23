Some 25 persons have been indicted by a Defiance County grand jury for allegedly distributing large amounts of methamphetamine and other drugs related to a criminal enterprise, according to Defiance County Prosecuting Attorney Morris Murray.
The indictments were the result of an ongoing investigation conducted by the Multi-Area Narcotics (MAN) Unit along with the assistance of numerous other agencies, including the Defiance County Sheriff’s Office, the Defiance City Police Department, Williams County Sheriff’s Office, Bryan Police Department, Williams County Probation Department, the Adult Parole Authority, the United States Postal Inspector’s Office/Cleveland, the Ohio Narcotic Investigative Center/Toledo/Columbus, the Defiance County Prosecutor’s Office, Williams County Prosecutor’s Office, ATF, Drug Enforcement Agency/Columbus and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation.
MAN Unit Commander Max Nofziger offered his acknowledgement and appreciation to those agencies.
“I am pleased to see multiple law enforcement agencies coming together to better the communities that they serve,” he stated. “I am also extremely happy for the task force and the hard work that the agents put into this case. They did a very good job and I know that the agents are already preparing for future investigations.”
Among those indicted were:
• Weston Birky, 30, for engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, a second-degree felony; and two counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, each a fourth-degree felony.
• Derek Brandi, 36, for engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, a second-degree felony.
• Trevor Gallant, 32, for engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, a second-degree felony; and two counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, each a fourth-degree felony.
• Christian Haidler Sr., 43, for engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, a second-degree felony; and two counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, each a fourth-degree felony.
• Kayleen Justinger, 30, for engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, a second-degree felony; and two counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, each a fourth-degree felony.
• Joaquin Martinez Jr., 37, for engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, a second-degree felony; and two counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, each a fourth-degree felony.
• Scott Oberlin, 39, for engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, a second-degree felony; and two counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, each a fourth-degree felony.
• Lucas Rittenhouse, 37, for engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, a second-degree felony; and two counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, each a fourth-degree felony.
• Brandon Stiltner, 40, for engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, a second-degree felony; and two counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, each a fourth-degree felony.
• Zachary Tipton, 41, for engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, a second-degree felony; and two counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, each a fourth-degree felony.
• Kyle Tyler, 27, for engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, a second-degree felony; and two counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, each a fourth-degree felony.
• Victor Watson, 30, for engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, a second-degree felony; and two counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, each a fourth-degree felony.
• Dustin Woods, 41, for engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, a second-degree felony; and two counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, each a fourth-degree felony.
Another 12 defendants have not been arrested yet, and warrants are outstanding. According to Murray, the ongoing investigation is likely to result in as many as 10 additional individuals being indicted in connection with this enterprise.
