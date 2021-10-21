A Wauseon man who vandalized a local microbrewery, and had a substantial recent criminal record, has been sentenced to a long prison term in Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
Manuel Santiago, 42, was given a prison term of eight- to 11 1/2 years by Judge Joseph Schmenk on separate cases.
The most recent included charges of vandalism, and breaking and entering, each a fifth-degree felony, while the previous case was robbery, a second-degree felony. The balance of an eight- to 11 1/2-year sentence was reimposed on the robbery charge for a community control violation related to the most recent charges.
They alleged that on Jan. 17 he forced entry into 4KD Crick Brewery on Defiance’s Carpenter Road after business hours, causing $5,697 damage to the property and contents, according to Defiance County Prosecutor Morris Murray.
The previous robbery conviction occurred in Defiance County Common Pleas Court in early 2020 at which time Santiago had been placed on community control for five years. However, authorities filed a community control violation based on his most recent charges.
According to Murray, Santiago had vandalized 4KD Crick Brewery during a dispute with an ex-girlfriend who was employed there. Santiago was found passed out in a car in the parking lot of the business after the vandalism was committed, the prosecutor indicated.
“It was unfortunate he wasn’t able to take advantage of treatment and rehabilitation opportunities that were made available to him,” said Murray, referring to Santiago’s substance abuse problems. “Under the circumstances the court had no alternative but to impose substantial prison terms.”
Santiago was represented in court by attorney Christopher Zografides of Toledo.
